Mallon announces extension to temporary changes to major planning applications

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has extended the temporary suspension of the need for a public pre-application event for major planning applications to September 30.

Applicants will still need to comply with other requirements to ensure communities are aware of and can input to major development proposals for their areas, however, this will allow major planning applications to continue to be submitted during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This date will be kept under review, taking account of any changes to the public health advice, to ensure this emergency extension period is no longer than absolutely necessary.

Minister Mallon said: “The planning system has a critical role in supporting our future economic and societal recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. My officials and local government officials are working together to ensure the planning system responds as effectively as possible.

“I have acted to introduce legislation today to further extend the temporary removal for the requirement for public events as part of the pre-application process for major planning applications, given that restrictions continue. This is an essential step that will continue to facilitate significant major planning applications across the region. If legislation is not implemented this may result in the application process being invalid, leading to a backlog of major applications which would hinder our economic recovery after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Public participation remains an important part of the planning process. To ensure that this is not compromised, the published advice and guidance on appropriate measures to replace face to face public events, such as on-line engagement, will remain in place. This will ensure that pre-application public participation in the planning process can continue during the emergency period and will facilitate a more consistent approach across the 11 Council areas.”

She concluded: “In planning and right across my Department's functions, we continue to work closely with other jurisdictions, councils and stakeholders to explore the obstacles and the temporary solutions that are needed until we emerge from the COVID crisis.”