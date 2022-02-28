Mallon freezes public transport fares to ease impact of rising costs on families

Minister hopes move will ‘go some way’ to alleviate cost of living crisis

Fares on Northern Ireland’s public transport network are to be frozen in a bid to alleviate the cost of living crisis.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she hoped the move would “go some way” to help those struggling with rising costs.

Families across Northern Ireland are being significantly impacted with inflation currently at 5.4%, the highest level in almost 30 years.

Announcing the decision, Ms Mallon said: “As Minister for Infrastructure, I have taken the decision to freeze fares on our public transport network at this time to ensure that our citizens who rely on public transport will not face additional pressures on their cost of travel especially when citizens and families are facing the challenges of the cost living crisis, with food, fuel and energy prices climbing.

“I hope this decision will go some way towards alleviating the problems many are facing at this challenging time. As leaders we absolutely must do all in our power to help our communities and particularly through the current living cost crisis.

“Public transport will not add pressures to those spiralling costs for people on my watch.

“That said, I also hope that this measure may also encourage more people to use public transport as we make Northern Ireland a sustainable place to live, work and socialise.”

Instead of the world economy bouncing back after the worst of the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine means soaring energy prices and high inflation will continue to keep the cost of living high.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: "Over the past number of months energy prices have soared, and inflation is at its highest level in decades as food and other prices continue to rise.

"Russia’s invasion this week of Ukraine is likely to exacerbate the cost of living crisis. Already oil, gas and other prices have risen, and those rises are set to continue.

"To date the British Government response to the cost of living crisis has been entirely inadequate, there has been no meaningful intervention.

"This needs to change; Sinn Féin has repeatedly called for the removal of VAT on energy bills which would immediately reduce bills for domestic customers by 5%.”

The party economy spokesperson also called for a windfall tax on energy companies with huge profits “which should be directed towards supports for families and businesses impacted by soaring energy prices”.

"The planned increase in National Insurance due to come in April needs to be reversed as it will hit lower income workers and small businesses hardest,” she continued.

Yesterday, a UK cabinet minister admitted that sanctions imposed on Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine will make the domestic cost-of-living crisis worse.

Liz Truss said Britain must be prepared to take an “economic hit”, but insisted it would be “far worse” to allow Vladimir Putin to succeed in his military offensive in Ukraine.

With pressure growing for further sanctions, asset freezes on oligarchs and banning some Russian banks from the global payments system Swift, Ms Truss told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “We are taking apart every bit of the Russian system.”

But asked about the domestic toll and whether the cost of living would rise even more, the cabinet minister replied: “That is correct. That is correct.

“But the pain that we will face in the United Kingdom is nothing like the pain people in Ukraine are currently facing.”

She added: “They are having to take up arms in the face of an appalling dictator using untold weapons on their country and that is what we have to remember.

“We aren’t just fighting for the people of Ukraine and the sovereignty of Ukraine, we’re fighting for freedom and democracy and that has a very high cost for us.

“It is right that we are prepared to take an economic hit because the alternative of allowing Putin to succeed will be far worse for peace and democracy across Europe”.

Her comments are likely to be met with frustration from opposition parties and backbench Conservative MPs, who have for months been urging the government to drop a manifesto-busting tax increase.

Despite alarm over the cost-of-living, with energy bills also set to rocket in April, Boris Johnson, however, has resisted pressure to scrap plans to increase national insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “In the face of Russian aggression we must bring in the hardest possible sanctions against all those linked to Putin.”

However, Ms Reeves added: “Alongside this the government must also seriously think again about how rising costs and looming tax rises will hit working people here.

The Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey, has also urged the Government to introduce an “oligarch tax” in an attempt to insulate UK consumers from any further gas price hike.

He said: “While British families face more cost of living misery, Putin’s cronies have been getting away with it. It is Russian oligarchs and energy companies who must foot the bill for any gas price spike following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“An ‘oligarch tax’ will send a clear signal to Putin that we will take tough measures to combat his aggression – and insulate the British public from any side-effects.”