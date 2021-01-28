Mallon gives green light for A1 improvement scheme

A much-campaigned for road improvement scheme in Co Down has been given the green light by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI).

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced on Thursday that the A1 Junctions Phase 2 road improvement scheme will progress.

The A1 Junctions Phase 2 scheme was developed by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to provide further safety improvements along the stretch of the notorious road between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland.

More than 50 people have been killed on the A1 between Sprucefield's Belfast Road roundabout and Newry's Dublin Road roundabout since 1998.

A public inquiry into the scheme was held last March, as well as three public consultations.

Minister Mallon said she had carefully considered and accepted the outcome of the public inquiry and was now confirming progression of the scheme in readiness of funding becoming available.

Ms Mallon said: “I am delighted to announce this key step in the development of the A1 Junctions Phase 2 scheme, which aims to address safety issues along a 25km stretch of the A1 between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland.

"I am very aware of how important the A1 improvements are for the many people who have expressed their support for the scheme, especially to all those who have lost loved ones."

She continued: "Progressing a scheme of this scale represents significant investment in this strategic road which links Belfast and Dublin and carries around 40,000 vehicles per day.

"The provision of the upgrade will greatly improve road safety for all of these motorists as well as providing more reliable journey times for the thousands of travellers using the route daily."

The Minister added: "My announcement to proceed with the scheme also delivers on promises made to our citizens in the New Decade, New Approach agreement, to improve connectivity and safety on this strategically important transport corridor for our island, helping to improve the lives of all our citizens.”

The Department will now publish an environmental impact assessment: notice to proceed. Consultation will continue with key stakeholders particularly landowners affected by the scheme proposals to minimise any related impacts.