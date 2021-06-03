Mallon publishes blueprint of future with fewer cars in urban areas

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is to prioritise greener forms of travel.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has set out her priorities for the future of transport in Northern Ireland – with a focus on reducing the number of cars in urban areas.

Ms Mallon published the document Planning For The Future Of Transport – Time For Change on Thursday, with a priority on promoting greener forms of travel.

The minister said: “Climate change is a key and obvious driver for change.

“Covid has also shown us a future with less traffic on our streets and made us appreciate our own neighbourhoods and surroundings.

“We must change our approach in securing genuine integration between the planning of land use and transport infrastructure – that can reduce the need for motorised travel in the longer term.”

Heavy traffic outside the Great Victoria Street rail and bus depot in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

Ms Mallon added: “Up to this point here in Northern Ireland we have been too slow to change and while we are committed and can see the merits of greener and more sustainable travel choices, we have fallen short when it comes to delivery.

“Our streets in urban areas are often dominated by vehicles, either moving or parked. That needs to become the past not the future. Now is the time for a reset, a refocus and a renewed effort to make change happen.

“The streets in our cities, towns and villages are shared social spaces as well as links for cycles, buses, lorries and cars. Our challenge is first to reduce the need to travel and then to change behaviour away from polluting and carbon intensive modes to cleaner and more healthy ways of getting around – the best is walking, wheeling and cycling.

“If we can grasp opportunities now and take the bold and necessary steps, we will deliver what is needed for more effective transport systems which lead to better health, environmental and societal outcomes.”