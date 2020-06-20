Man (18) arrested after Ballymena jewellery burglary

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft following a burglary at Adair Jewellers in Ballymena on Saturday.

The man remains in police custody following the incident, which took place shortly after 1pm on Church Street in the town.

Two men entered the jewellers and made off with a quantity of jewellery. They were pursued by several bystanders.

Inspector Reid said: "One male was detained shortly after the incident.

"The second male is described as being 6”0 in height and wearing a red and black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and a white surgical mask covering over his face. He is believed to have made off towards the Broadway Avenue area following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 859 20/06/20."