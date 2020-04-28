Man (18) arrested after police car run off road during M22 chase released

The police car was rammed off the road. Credit PSNI Road Policing & Safety

An 18-year-old man arrested after a police car was rammed off a motorway leaving an officer in hospital has been released.

It happened on the M22 at around 5.20pm on Saturday when police gave chase to a blue BMW on the M22.

The vehicle was flagged down to stop but made off from officers. A pursuit of the vehicle, by a fully trained pursuit driver, was then authorised, police said.

The driver of the BMW continued to try to evade police before ramming his vehicle into the police car, forcing it off the carriageway. The male police driver was subsequently treated in hospital for extensive whiplash injuries.

The BMW was found abandoned in a layby on the Moneyknick Road and the driver believed to have made off on foot across nearby fields towards the Staffordstown Road.

An 18-year-old male was arrested in the Dungiven area during the early hours of Tuesday morning on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He was released on police bail pending further investigation.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured footage of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1486 25/04/20.