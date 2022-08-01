Man (18) arrested following sexual assault in Antrim

A teenager has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault in Antrim.

The incident is suspected to have happened on Church Street at 12.15am on Sunday.

The 18-year-old man remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Gallagher said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1770 of 31/07/22.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”