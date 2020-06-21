Man (18) charged after Ballymena jewellery burglary

An 18-year-old man has been charged with theft and possession of an offensive weapon following a burglary at a Ballymena jewellers on Saturday.

He is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Monday.

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

It's after two men, one covering his face with a surgical mask, entered the jewellers and made off with a quantity of jewellery. They were pursued by several bystanders, with the incident filmed by a passer-by on their phone.

Ballymena newsagent Eugene Diamond, whose shop is nearby, said he found the incident “beyond shocking”.

“The owners are long time Ballymena people. They have been there maybe 40 years, my business is about half a mile up the street.

“This is only their second Saturday of trading I think since lockdown started.

“I have discussed the wearing of masks with people before, they’re great and will save lives but opportunists are going to wear them and it’s going to become more commonplace.”