Man (18) charged in relation to Omagh bus depot stabbing

Two people were hospitalised and a third injured in an incident at the bus depot on Saturday evening.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in relation to a stabbing event which occurred at an Omagh bus depot on Saturday night.

Police said two people were hospitalised and a third injured after a man stabbed them in the Drumragh Avenue area at around 10.15pm, with the injuries suffered by the victims not believed to be life threatening.

The man, who was arrested by police at the scene and remained in custody throughout Sunday, has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

He is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates court on Monday morning.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Local councillor Stephen Donnelly condemned the incident.

"I am sickened by reports of a number of stabbings having taken place in Omagh last night,” he tweeted.

“While thankful the injuries caused are not life threatening, we should be under no illusion about how things can end when someone pulls out a knife.

“No place in this town for knife crime.”