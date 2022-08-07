Man (18) charged with having sexual activity with a child following assault in Ballymoney

An 18-year-old man has been charged following a sexual assault on a teenage girl which took place in Ballymoney on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man has been charged with sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16-years-old.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

As is the usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police added they are seeking to speak to anyone who may have CCTV footage which covers public areas adjacent to their properties in the Raceview, Myrtle Park or Cherry Gardens area at the time of the assault and or any drivers with dash cam footage.

They can report any footage by contacting 101 quoting reference 2034 05/08/22.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.