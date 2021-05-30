Man (18) hospitalised with serious head injury following Glengormley assault

Police have appealed for information after an 18-year-old man was assaulted while walking on the Antrim Road on Saturday evening.

The incident was reported before 8pm, with the 18-year-old walking in the Farmley Road area close to a commercial premises with two females.

The man was assaulted by another unknown male and was punched and kicked in the face. The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for a serious head injury.

Police said the man who carried out the assault was also with a female at the time of the incident and made off towards Tramways following the attack.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1858 29/05/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”