Man (18) killed and six young people injured in Killyleagh crash

An 18-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision near Killyleagh in County Down. Pic: C.A Kinahan/PACEMAKER PRESS

An 18-year-old man has died in a two car crash near Killyleagh.

He was a passenger in a Peugeot 207 which collided with a Volkswagen Polo on the Coily Hill Road shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

Six other young people, four males and two females, were injured and taken to hospital.

Alliance Councillor Patrick Brown expressed his condolences after the incident.

“I am horrified to hear of this terrible car crash which has resulted in tragedy,” said Councillor Brown.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased and those injured in the crash. I hope they make a full recovery from this incident, which has led to yet another young person losing their life on our roads.

“While not fully clear yet what happened, I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”

Inspector Frances McCullough said: “I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 12 22/06/20."