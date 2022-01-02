Man (18) left with fractured skull following west Belfast pub assault

An 18-year-old man was left with a fractured skull following an assault outsider a licensed premises in west Belfast last month.

Police said the incident happened in the Finaghy Road North area of the city in the early hours of Monday December 27.

The victim was assaulted before being taken to hospital, with police confirming he is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

They have appealed for anyone who may have been in the “heavily populated” area and who may have seen the attack to come forward with information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 1.20am, a report was received that an 18-year-old male had been assaulted outside a licensed premises in the area.

“Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for a fractured skull.

“The area was heavily populated at the time and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”