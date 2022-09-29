Man (19) arrested after cars damaged in south Belfast

A teenager has been arrested after a number of cars were damaged in south Belfast.

The 19-year-old man was detained following on Penrose Street following reports of criminal damage.

A number of vehicles were targeted in the area.

The suspect has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Inspector McCullagh said: “At approximately 2.50am, we received a report that a man was damaging cars in the area. “The suspect was located on Penrose Street.

“A number of vehicles had been damaged in Fitzroy Avenue, Dudley Street, Penrose Street and Agincourt Avenue.

“We subsequently arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 110 of 28/09/22."