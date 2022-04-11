Man (19) arrested after two people stabbed in Lurgan

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after two stabbings in the Lurgan area on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said that shortly before 8.25pm, it was reported to police that one man in his 40s had been wounded in a stabbing in the Union Street area of the town, and another aged in his 20s had been injured in the Windsor Avenue area.

The police spokesperson said: “Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“One male, aged 19 years old, was later arrested in the area of Lurgan Park on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received two 999 calls at 20:23pm and 20:36pm and dispatched a crew to each scene.

Both men were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart urged anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Lurgan Park, Windsor Avenue or Union Street area of the town between 8.30pm and 9pm to come forward with any information to the police.

The Upper Bann MP said that “this has been a deeply traumatic experience for those injured and those who witnessed the incident”.

“I am thankful that those injured are receiving the assistance they require and I trust they will make a full recovery,” she said.

“I would like to thank the local policing team and the public for their assistance in this matter.

“It certainly has been a traumatic time for all involved. I would like to pass on my best wishes to those injured.

“I would ask that the public allow the police time and space to do their job and anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI.”

Police have appealed to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1794 11/04/22.