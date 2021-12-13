Man (19) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in north Belfast following Antrim Road stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Annesley Street area of north Belfast on December 12th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing incident in north Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 4pm on December 12, police attended an incident whereby a male had been stabbed by another male at a property at Annesley Street in the lower Antrim Road area.

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are believed to be serious at this time.

Police said the suspect also reportedly approached a woman outside a property at Vicinage Park, threatened her with a knife and demanded her vehicle.

Detective Inspector Dane said: "A report was also received of a male with a knife threatening the occupants of a vehicle in the nearby Cranburn Street area.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of serious offences including attempted murder.

"He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:54 on Sunday 12 December following reports of a stabbing incident in the lower Antrim Road area of Belfast.

"One person was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital after treatment on the scene.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH."

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee has asked people to “not to get involved in social media gossip or rumour” surrounding the incident.

He tweeted: "We've spoken with PSNI about a serious incident in Lower Antrim Rd tonight involving a knife.

"We call on people to not get involved in social media gossip or rumour.

“We will continue to work with Police to ensure the area is brought to a state of calm.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents at this time, however, our enquries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and may have dash cam or mobile phone footage, or any information which could assist us, to call 101, quoting reference number 1331 of 12/12/21."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.