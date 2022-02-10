Man (19) beaten with baseball bat and shot by masked men in Strabane

A 19-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg in an incident in Strabane on Wednesday evening.

Police said two masked men entered the victim’s home in the Springhill Park area armed with guns and a bat.

They said the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI are appealing for information about the incident.

SDLP councillor Jason Barr condemned what he described as an “extremely worrying incident”.

"My thoughts go out to the young man who was the victim of this savage attack,” he said.

"Shooting someone in the leg can cause life altering injuries, but he has been taken to hospital and I hope he makes a full recovery. This attack was carried out by armed and masked men in a residential area in the early evening, it was very sinister and will cause concern in the local community.

“There is no place for weapons on our streets and I hope those behind this attack will be apprehended as soon as possible and this dangerous gun taken out of circulation before it has the chance to harm anyone else.

"I’d ask anyone with any information in connection with this attack to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Connolly: “Shortly after 7.20pm it was reported that two masked men entered a house armed with guns and a baseball bat.

“A 19-year-old man was beaten with the baseball bat before being shot in the leg.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information that could help with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1668 of 09/02/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”