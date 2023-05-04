Man (19) charged after armed robbery at Belfast takeaway

A 19-year-old man has been charged following the report of an armed robbery at a takeaway business premises in north Belfast on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the Ballysillan Road at 10.20pm.

The PSNI’s Inspector Adams said: “We received a report that two men entered the shop with their faces covered and they were armed with knives. The pair threatened staff and demanded cash from the till. A sum of money was taken and the two men then made off from the scene.

“A short time later two 19-year-old men were arrested from the Sunningdale Gardens area on suspicion of a number of offences including robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault on police.”

One of the men arrested has now been charged with three counts of assault on police designated person, assault on police, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (May 4). As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The other 19-year-old male arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.