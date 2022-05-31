Man (19) charged following attack in north Belfast

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack in north Belfast on Monday.

Police said the teenager has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The charges relate to an assault which happened in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of the city.

The suspect is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).