Man (19) charged following east Belfast axe incident

A 19-year-old man has been charged following an incident in east Belfast on Sunday evening.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow an incident on the Cregagh Road when a man suffered life-changing injuries after he was hit in the face with an axe at a house in the area.

A 22-year-old man who had been arrested following the incident has been released on police bail pending further police enquiries.