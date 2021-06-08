Man (19) dies in Banbridge following road traffic collision involving lorry

The incident happened shortly after 1pm on Tuesday near the Foxleigh Fields area of Banbridge.

Police confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement they added: “Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 845 of 08/06/21.”

Banbridge councillor Glenn Barr added his thoughts were with the man’s family.

"Thoughts and prayers are with the young 19 year old man and his family who sadly lost his life in an accident involving a lorry today in Banbridge,” he wrote.

“The young man is not local. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.”