Man (20) and woman (22) charged after five police officers assaulted while responding to burglary in Co Fermanagh

A man (20) and woman (22) have been charged with multiple assault offences following an attack on five police officers who were attending the scene of a burglary in Co Fermanagh.

It happened on Monday in Derrin Park, Enniskillen shortly before 2.30am.

The man has been charged with six counts of assault on police, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, burglary, disorderly behaviour and other related offences.

The woman has been charged with three counts of common assault, criminal damage, burglary and other offences.

Both are expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.