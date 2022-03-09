Man (20) appears in court charged with murder of Martin Gavin in north Belfast

Martin Gavin (pictured) died four weeks after he was attacked.

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Martin Gavin in north Belfast.

Mr Gavin (47) died in hospital four weeks after he was stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive in the Ardoyne area on Friday, January 7.

On Wednesday morning, Francis Henry, with an address given as Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, appeared via videolink at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with the murder.

Wearing a green sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

A police officer connected the accused to the offence of murder.

The court was told by Mr Henry’s solicitor that the defendant was currently on remand in prison in relation to other unconnected offences and there would be no application for bail at this time.

The hearing lasted less than two minutes and while, Eoghan McKenna solicitor said that the evidence against his client “seemed limited” no further details were presented to the court.

An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were arrested on Monday have since been released.

Independent charity Crimestoppers had previously offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information received that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

The victim had previously survived being shot twice in the head in an attack that left him blind in one eye and needing a wheelchair.

The attack was linked at the time to a feud in the Traveller community, of which Mr Gavin was a member.

The attack which happened in 2015 is not linked to the stabbing in January that led to his death.

Mr Henry was remanded in custody to appear again on April 6 via videolink.