Man (20) arrested after shots fired near Co Tyrone property

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after two shots were fired towards a Co Tyrone licensed property on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at the building on the Main Street area of Ballygawley and said one of the shots was aimed towards a window.

PSNI Detective Inspector Bell said: “At around 2.30am on Sunday, 28th August, it was reported that two shots had been fired in the Main Street area - one in the air and another towards the window of a licensed premises.

“Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address. An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information to call us on 101 quoting reference number 309 28/08/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”