Man (20) arrested following attempted robbery of popular Ballymena newsagents

The scene outside Diamond's shop in Ballymena on Sunday. Photo: Eugene Diamond's Twitter

A 20-year old man has been arrested following an attempted robbery of a popular newsagents in Ballymena.

The arrest is in relation to a report of a man entering and demanding money from the till in Diamond’s shop on Sunday.

Owner Eugene Diamond posted on social media that the shop had to close for a few hours on Sunday morning, before reopening just before 1pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed the man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.