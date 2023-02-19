Man (20) arrested following attempted robbery of popular Ballymena newsagents
Belfast Telegraph
A 20-year old man has been arrested following an attempted robbery of a popular newsagents in Ballymena.
The arrest is in relation to a report of a man entering and demanding money from the till in Diamond’s shop on Sunday.
Owner Eugene Diamond posted on social media that the shop had to close for a few hours on Sunday morning, before reopening just before 1pm.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
A police spokesperson confirmed the man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.