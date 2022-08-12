Man (20) arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Coleraine

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Coleraine.

The incident happened on the Ballinteer Road in the Macosquin area during a “large social event” last Saturday just before midnight.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Tracy McDonald said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We are keen to speak with two males; a 17 year old male approximately 5’4 with brown hair wearing a red shirt and a male approximately 18 years old with blonde hair, who may have information relating to this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in attendance at this event, and has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1213 of 07/08/22.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”