Man (20) arrested in Moy after police seize £210,000 worth of drugs

A man has been arrested in Moy, Co Tyrone on Thursday, as police seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £210,000.

Officers from Mid Ulster District Support Team and Neighbourhood Police conducted the planned searched of a property in the Moy area, where they located a suspected cannabis factory.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. The man remains in custody, according to police.

PSNI Inspector Alison Johnstone said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Meanwhile, police in Annalong uncovered a cannabis factory in the Co Down village on Thursday, with £58,000 worth of the drug seized after a search on a property.