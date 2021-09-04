Man (20) charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Belfast’s Twinbrook area

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing incident in west Belfast on Saturday.

The incident happened inside a property on Aspen Walk shortly before 11am.

A man in his 30s was reported to have suffered stab wounds to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said the man charged is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have charged a 20-year-old man following a stabbing incident in the Aspen Walk area of west Belfast yesterday, Saturday September 5

“The man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.

On Saturday, Inspector McBride said: “At approximately 10.50am we received a report of a man in his 30’s having suffered stab wounds to his head in the Aspen Walk area of Dunmurry.

“The man has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Aspen Walk area of Twinbrook on September, 4 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“A man has been arrested and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 600 04/09/21.”

Dramatic footage shot by the Belfast Telegraph shows nine Armed Response officers arrive at the scene before running to enter the property, subsequently making an arrest at gunpoint.

One man was treated at the scene by the Air Ambulance before being transported to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital by road Ambulance.