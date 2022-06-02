Man (20) charged with attempted murder following Londonderry stabbing

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Londonderry on Tuesday evening.

The man will appear at a special sitting at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 47-year-old was hospitalised as a result of the incident in the Drumard Park area of the city.

The PSNI said the victim of the attack sustained stab wounds.