Man (20) charged with Co Antrim assault that left victim with potentially life-changing injuries

He will appear in court next month.

A 31-year-old man was injured in the incident

A 20-year-old man arrested following an assault that left a 31-year-old man with potentially life-changing injuries has been charged.

The incident occurred at a property on Longlands Road, Newtownabbey yesterday (Tuesday), with a man detained and arrested a short distance from the address.

He has been charged with grievous bodily harm and burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday March 15.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).