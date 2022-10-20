Man (20) charged with manslaughter and attempted murder following death of Omagh man Paul Brown (53)

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/10/2022 A 53-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a man armed with a machete in Omagh, County Tyrone. Police said they received a report at about 23:55 BST on Sunday that two men had been assaulted outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area. The 53-year-old died a short time later, police said. The other man was treated in hospital for hand injuries. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. PSNI Forensics at the scene.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the death of Omagh man, Paul Brown (53).

Mr Brown died after helping another man who was injured in an incident involving a machete in the Co Tyrone town on Sunday night.

It’s understood that police do not believe Mr Brown died as a result of the machete attack.

The PSNI said initially that it received a report just before midnight on Sunday that two men had been assaulted by a man armed with a machete, outside a house, in Slievecoole Park.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said officers attended along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service.

The officer added: “Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, who had been administering first aid, died a short time later. Another man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand."

The man who has been charged is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.