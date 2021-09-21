Man (20) charged with rape in Lurgan

The PSNI has charged a man with rape and false imprisonment in connection with an alleged attack in Lurgan on Monday.

The 20-year-old man will appear before Craigavon Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, September 22.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 20 year old man has been charged with a number of offences, including rape, attempted rape, false imprisonment, criminal damage, theft and threats to kill.

"He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday 22 September.”

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Lurgan Monday evening, September 20.