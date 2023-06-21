Man (20) dies in hospital following Co Antrim quad bike crash

A young man has passed away in hospital from injuries sustained during a collision in Ballyclare on Saturday.

John Mackey (20), who was from the Ballyclare area, was critically injured when his quad bike overturned on the Moss Road at around 5.10pm.

Sergeant Kate Miller-Devlin from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation is ongoing.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time and who may have dash-cam footage, or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1265 17/06/23.”