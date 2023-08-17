Man (20s) dies following serious crash in Co Antrim

A man, aged in his 20s, has died following a serious crash in Toomebridge today (August 15).

His motorbike was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Blackpark Road.

The Blackpark Road remains closed.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.02am and two emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital Hospital by Ambulance.”