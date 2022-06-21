Man (20s) released on bail following Coleraine petrol bomb attack

A man in his 20s, who was arrested following reports of petrol bombs being thrown at a property in Coleraine, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident is understood to have happened shortly before 12.05am on Monday morning in the Glenvara Drive area of the town.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: ““Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and two petrol bombs were observed, one of which was burning in the front garden.

“Thankfully, the two occupants of the property were unharmed but significant damage was caused to the front door of the property and the living room window was smashed.”

Local independent MLA Claire Sugden said that “any kind of attack like this must be strongly and roundly condemned – those behind this targeted and cold-blooded attack must be brought to justice”.

“It is simply unacceptable,” she continued. “People have the right to live without the fear of this kind of violence and it is sheer good fortune that no-one was injured – or worse – in this incident.

“Our communities deserve better than this and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4 of 20/06/22.”

