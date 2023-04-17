Man (20s) sustains broken leg and head injuries following armed assault in Co Down

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning — © Niall Carson

A man has sustained a broken leg and head injuries following an armed assault in Co Down.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “At approximately 2.55am, a number of masked males, armed with weapons and travelling in a dark coloured car, pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack.

“The victim, who is aged in his 20s, sustained injuries including a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruising around his body.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”