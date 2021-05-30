Man (21) arrested after Ballygawley road traffic collision

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a road traffic collision in Ballygawley in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the incident happened at around 1.45am on Main Street in the Co Tyrone village, with the collision involving one vehicle which collided with a number of pedestrians.

PSNI Inspector Knipe said: "Officers responded and attended the scene where it was established that three males had sustained injuries as a result of the incident, one of whom remains in hospital this afternoon, undergoing treatment.

“We have arrested a man, aged 21 years old, on suspicion of road traffic-related offences and he remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

“As our enquiries continue, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have sustained an injury as a result of this incident, but who has not yet spoken with our officers, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 30/05/231."

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”