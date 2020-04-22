Man (21) arrested as discovery of woman's body south Belfast flat leaves community in state of shock

The woman's body was found in a flat in Haywood Avenue, Belfast. Picture from Google

Police and forensic officers at the scene of deathr in the Haywood Avenue area of south Belfast on April 22nd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a flat in south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police say they are treating the sudden death of the 39-year-old as suspicious. They were called to the property in Haywood Avenue at around 1.45am and discovered the body inside.

South Belfast SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said the community was in a state of shock following the death.

"People are shocked at this incident in the heart of the community in Ballynafeigh. This is a very popular neighbourhood, so for something like this to happen has caused great concern for residents of the area," said Mr McKeown.

"It is very sad that a life has been lost so suddenly, and my thoughts are with those close to the deceased.

"I urge anyone with information to contact police to help them with their investigation."

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death, however I'm treating her death as suspicious at this time.”

The man has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

“I am appealing for anyone in the area last night or early this morning and who have seen or heard anything to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive police station on 101”, Detective McCartney said.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “The local community have been shocked and saddened by the discovery of a woman’s body in Haywood Avenue. A police investigation is now underway. “I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the

Green Party MLA Clare Bailey described the incident as "shocking and saddening" and said her thoughts are with the woman's family members and friends.

“The investigation must be supported by anyone within our community who has any information,” she said.