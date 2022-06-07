Man (21) dies after being struck by lorry on main Belfast to Dublin road

A 21-year-old man has died after he was struck by an articulated lorry near the main Belfast to Dublin Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The road remains closed this morning as forensic collision investigators from An Garda Siochana carry out a technical examination of the scene at Drumad in Dundalk, Co Louth. Local diversions are in place.

Southbound traffic was instructed to follow the Old Dublin Road towards the Carrickdale, according to Trafficwatch Northern Ireland shortly after 3am on Tuesday morning. The A1 is closed to southbound traffic at the Cloghoge Junction.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his thirties, did not require medical treatment. The body of the deceased, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has since been removed and the Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.