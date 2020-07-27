Man (21) dies after Dungannon crash

A 21-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in Dungannon on Saturday.

Police confirmed that Patrick McGinn died in hospital from his injuries.

He was involved in a crash on the Ballygawley Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Investigating officer Constable Michael McNee from Collision Investigation Unit said: “It is understood the vehicle left the road and was observed in a ditch at 2.20am. The driver was taken to hospital and sadly passed away today."

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash cam to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 220 of 25/07/20.