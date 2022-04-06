Man (21) dies in Co Tyrone road traffic collision

A young man has been killed following a crash outside Cookstown on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, believed to have been aged 21, died after a serious road traffic collision on the Tullywiggan Road outside the Co Tyrone town.

The crash is believed to have involved a lorry and a car.

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene, including an emergency response paramedic and the air ambulance.

Police were still at the scene last night, and diversions were put in place.

A police spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the Tullywiggan Road in Cookstown this afternoon (Wednesday 6th April) due to a serious road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place," .

Local Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This is a very tragic accident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, especially the family of the bereaved.”

There were no further details available last night.