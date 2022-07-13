Man (21) released on bail following Lisburn assault

A 21-year-old man who was arrested following an assault in Lisburn has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, the PSNI has confirmed.

The man had been held following the incident in the Rathvarna Drive and Beechwood Grove area of the city at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Another 21-year-old man remains in hospital following the incident after he was set upon by three unknown males while walking with a female friend.

He sustained injuries to his head and body.

The PSNI said witnesses or anyone with information can get in touch with Lisburn CID by calling 101, quoting reference 178 12/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.