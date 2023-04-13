Man (22) arrested after altercation in Lurgan but sudden death in same area ‘not related’

A still image of the alleged altercation in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour following an altercation in Lurgan - but a sudden death which occurred nearby is not related to the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said an altercation occurred between two males around 7pm on Wednesday in the Edward Street area.

Videos of the alleged incident have circulated online and show two men grappling on the ground. The face of one of the male’s is covered in blood.

In another video, PSNI officers can be seen performing CPR on a male across the road from the original incident.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said while local officers were attending the reported altercation, they were alerted by members of the public to the sudden death.

"The death, which was not related to the earlier report, is not being treated as suspicious at this time,” added the PSNI.

The 22-year-old male, who is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service, was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries following the altercation.

A second man (41) was cautioned at the scene for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries into the altercation incident are ongoing.