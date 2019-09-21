Man (22) arrested after car set on fire in Magherafelt

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a car was set on fire in Magherafelt.

Police received a report shortly before 12.15am of a car on fire outside a house in the Toberhead Road area of Curran.

Scorch damage was caused to the inside of a grey-coloured Ford Focus C-Max and a window had been smashed.

A 22-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and he remains in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Inspector Lucas appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw any suspicious people or activity to call officers on 101 quoting reference number 32 of 21/09/19.