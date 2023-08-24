Man (22) arrested in relation to hijacking and security alert in Derry last year

The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act

Detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Londonderry last year have arrested a 22-year-old man in the city today, August 24.

The incident occurred in the Waterside area on Sunday November, 20 2022.

The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

The investigation continues, and police appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1664 of 20/11/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.