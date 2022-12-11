Man (22) charged after spate of attempted hijackings, car fires and an assault on a woman in south Belfast

A 22-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after reports of a series of attempted hijackings and several cars on fire in south Belfast on Friday night.

The man has been charged with offences including three counts of arson, two counts of attempted vehicle hijacking and two counts of common assault.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

A woman was also reportedly kicked and punched during one of the attempted hijackings in the Lisburn Road area shortly after 11.40pm.

A car was also set on fire in Fitzwilliam Street.

On Saturday, PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: "We received a report at around 11.40pm last night that a car was on fire in the Fitzwilliam Street area of south Belfast. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire. The car was completely destroyed.

"We then received a report a couple of minutes later that a man approached a car in the Lisburn Road area, opened the door and ordered the female driver to get out, before kicking and punching her and making off on foot.

"A further report was received shortly before 11.50pm that a man was trying car door handles in the Upper Crescent area.”