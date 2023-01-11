Man (22) charged in connection with Belfast stabbing that saw woman hospitalised

Stock Image: Police at the scene of an incident (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 22-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a woman was stabbed in Belfast on Tuesday night.

His charges include grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a class B controlled drug, following the incident in the North Queen Street area.

The female victim was taken to hospital after suffering lacerations to her legs, according to police.

The man in question is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, January 12) at 10am.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).