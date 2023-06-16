Man (22) charged with attempted murder as part of investigation linked to INLA in north Belfast

Detectives investigating criminality linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) have charged a 22-year-old man.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 16 at 10am.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 49-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were released on bail to allow for further enquires.