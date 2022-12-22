Man (22) charged with firearms offences after Armagh petrol station ATM theft

A digger was located on fire and a built in cash machine had been stolen from the premises, causing substantial damage to the building. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

A 22-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including firearms charges linked to the alleged theft of an ATM machine at a petrol station in Co Armagh.

Police said the man has been charged with theft, criminal damage, arson, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the charges relate to an incident at the Fruitfields Petrol Station on the Portadown Road on Tuesday.

A digger was allegedly stolen from a nearby site and a built-in cash machine stolen from the filling station, causing substantial damage to the building.

The digger was later found on fire. A van, trailer and the ATM were later recovered by police in the Moy Road area.