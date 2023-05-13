Man (22) dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim

Jordan Nixon (22), who sadly passed away in a traffic accident in Glenavy on May 7.

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in Glenavy, Co Antrim.

The victim has been named as 22-year-old Jordan Nixon from Moira.

The road accident occurred on the Moira Road on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Friday that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 car.

“The man has been named as 22-year-old Jordan Nixon from the Moira area.

“Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services attended. Sadly, Mr Nixon died at the scene.

“The Moira Road which was closed to traffic for a time, has since fully reopened to motorists.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.